It comes amid reported interest in one of Rovers’ senior players, forward Kieran Agard, from their League Two rivals Hartlepool United.

McSheffrey has not ruled out further departures after strikers Joe Dodoo and Jordy Hiwula left the club last month.

Kieran Agard crosses the ball in Doncaster's friendly against Nuneaton last weekend.

But the club’s youngsters have attracted the bulk of interest from clubs elsewhere, he said.

"There’s interest in a few players, if they could be loaned for the season or a six-month period, which we will discuss and assess.

"In a few weeks’ time when we will work out who makes the final squad a couple can leave that way.”

In the absence of an under-23s team next season Rovers’ plan to send their youngsters out on loan to help them gain first-team experience.

They include Bobby Faulkner, who spent time on loan with Frickley Athletic at Step 5 last term.

The central defender, aged 17, had also been set for a temporary spell at a National League North club before injuring his ankle.

On the possibility of re-establishing an under-23 side, McSheffrey said: “It’s important enough of them are good enough to get the group going again.

"It’s not going to happen for this season, but discussions have taken place. We are going to get a games programme together.

"When we haven’t got a Tuesday game we will be getting teams in to give them that experience. Everyone trains together and they are getting a lot of exposure.”