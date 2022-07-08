Doncaster Rovers close in on fourth summer signing

Rovers have so far brought in midfielders Harrison Biggins and Luke Molyneux, as well as striker George Miller, with Joe Dodoo and Jordy Hiwula going in the opposite direction.

The prospective new arrival would join on loan.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

Discussing the club’s recruitment at a Q&A event with supporters on Thursday, first-team boss McSheffrey said: "We are not rushing it, we are not panicking.

"There’s a couple of priority areas we need to fill, whether that’s on a permanent [transfer] or loan. But we have got good numbers. We are looking at bringing a loan in very soon.”

McSheffrey needs a left-back and is understood to be chasing another forward after allowing Dodoo and Hiwula to leave.

On the possibility of further outgoings, he said: “There may be a little bit more juggling of people moving on if they don’t feel they are going to get game time.

"That brings in more resources for us.”

Doncaster signed no fewer than eight players on loan last season.

"Two, maybe three, to put the icing on the cake” is the plan for this term, said McSheffrey, who insisted he won’t be rushed into further signings with just over three weeks to go until the new season starts.

He added: “We are in a good place, there’s probably two priority positions we need to fill and we are on with that – we need to be patient with that.