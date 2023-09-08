News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers youngster Tavonga Kuleya joins non-league side on loan

Doncaster Rovers youngster Tavonga Kuleya has joined non-league side Sheffield FC on a month’s loan.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST
Winger Kuleya could make his debut for eight-tier Sheffield, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One East, against Spalding United in the FA Trophy first qualifying round tomorrow.

The 19-year-old was recalled from a loan with seventh-tier Marske United last month due to injuries but has been allowed to leave again with several senior players now back fit.

Kuleya’s stay at Sheffield will initially run until 7 October, meaning he could play five times for the world’s oldest football club over the next month.

Tavonga Kuleya signed a two-year professional contract with Rovers last summer.Tavonga Kuleya signed a two-year professional contract with Rovers last summer.
Second-year pro Kuleya made seven appearances for Rovers last term and also spent time on loan at non-league sides FC United of Manchester and Worksop Town.

He also trialled at Glentoran this summer.

Sheffield are managed by former Sheffield United, Rotherham and Northampton defender Ryan Cresswell.

They are tenth in the table with two wins and a draw from their first three games.

