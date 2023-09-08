Doncaster Rovers youngster Tavonga Kuleya joins non-league side on loan
Winger Kuleya could make his debut for eight-tier Sheffield, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One East, against Spalding United in the FA Trophy first qualifying round tomorrow.
The 19-year-old was recalled from a loan with seventh-tier Marske United last month due to injuries but has been allowed to leave again with several senior players now back fit.
Kuleya’s stay at Sheffield will initially run until 7 October, meaning he could play five times for the world’s oldest football club over the next month.
Second-year pro Kuleya made seven appearances for Rovers last term and also spent time on loan at non-league sides FC United of Manchester and Worksop Town.
Sheffield are managed by former Sheffield United, Rotherham and Northampton defender Ryan Cresswell.
They are tenth in the table with two wins and a draw from their first three games.