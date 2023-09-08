Doncaster Rovers youngster Tavonga Kuleya joins non-league side on loan

Watch more videos on Shots!

Winger Kuleya could make his debut for eight-tier Sheffield, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One East, against Spalding United in the FA Trophy first qualifying round tomorrow.

The 19-year-old was recalled from a loan with seventh-tier Marske United last month due to injuries but has been allowed to leave again with several senior players now back fit.

Kuleya’s stay at Sheffield will initially run until 7 October, meaning he could play five times for the world’s oldest football club over the next month.

Tavonga Kuleya signed a two-year professional contract with Rovers last summer.

Second-year pro Kuleya made seven appearances for Rovers last term and also spent time on loan at non-league sides FC United of Manchester and Worksop Town.

Sheffield are managed by former Sheffield United, Rotherham and Northampton defender Ryan Cresswell.