The Free Press understands the move is with a view to a season-long loan.

Nineteen-year-old Kuleya, who has one year left to run on his Doncaster contract, featured for the Glens in their 1-0 friendly win over Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast-based Glentoran finished third in Northern Ireland’s top tier, the NIFL Irish Premiership, last term.

Tavonga Kuleya signed a two-year professional contract with Rovers last summer.

Earlier this summer the club confirmed Rovers’ boss Grant McCann’s former Northern Ireland teammate and Warren Feeney as their new boss.

McCann previously played under Feeney, who he has described as a “good friend”, in 2015 during his spell in charge of Linfield.

Linfield – McCann’s boyhood team – was the final club of his playing career before he left to move into coaching at Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kuleya made seven appearances for Rovers in his first season as a professional and also spent time on loan at non-league sides FC United of Manchester and Worksop Town.

Meanwhile, former Doncaster Rovers youth team captain Jack Whiting has joined seventh-tier outfit Bradford (Park Avenue).

Left-back Whiting spent the final part of last term training with the club after being told he would not be offered professional terms.

He made one senior appearance for Doncaster, as a late substitute against Newcastle’s Under-21s in last season’s Papa Johns Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford (Park Avenue) will play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division next season following their relegation from the National League North.