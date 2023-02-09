Doncaster Rovers winger reveals he contemplated retirement after latest injury

The Doncaster Rovers winger has spent much of the last two years sidelined after breaking his ankle and rupturing his ligaments in March 2021.

It took three operations to overcome the issue and Taylor revealed he also spent four days in hospital having almost contracted life-threatening sepsis when his ankle became infected.

He was later hospitalised with meningitis.

Doncaster Rovers winger Jon Taylor contemplated retirement after his latest injury.

Several attempts to get back fit have been met with further setbacks – and Taylor will miss the rest of this season due to a knee injury sustained on Boxing Day.

"I lost my personality, I was feeling sorry for myself, I had dark thoughts in my head,” said the 30-year-old on his new podcast, Talking Transitions, which launched this week.

Taylor has started the project with his former Rotherham United teammate and fellow professional Jamie Proctor, who now plays for League One side Port Vale.

In it, the pair will speak to current and former footballers and managers for an insight into their highs and lows and what lessons today’s generation can learn from them.

Taylor said: “The last year-and-a-half for me was really tough. People probably won’t believe this but I wouldn’t change it.

"It's made me a better person, a stronger person.”

Taylor underwent counselling and also took a course in counselling while out injured.

The Scouser returned for Doncaster’s first pre-season game against Armthorpe Welfare with his ankle injury behind him, only to sustain a Grade 3 tear on his quadricep.

Then, after getting back fit once again, he suffered a hamstring injury in September. His long-awaited return to the starting XI on Boxing Day in his native Merseyside lasted just 16 minutes.

Taylor said: “Someone pushed a player and he fell head-first into my knee.

"I punched his (Michael McBride, former physio) medical bag, I was crying on the pitch. I’m coming off thinking ‘what’s happening to me?’.

"I was thinking about calling it a day.”

Following a period of reflection, Taylor revealed he decided to use his adversity to help others in a similar position.

He said: “I believe we can do that and put a positive spin on this.”

