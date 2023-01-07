Luckless Doncaster Rovers winger ruled out for remainder of the season

Winger Taylor made his first start since mid-September against Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day but lasted just 16 minutes before an innocuous collision left him unable to continue.

The 30-year-old, who has missed much of the last two years through injury, went under the knife earlier this week.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield confirmed the news after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient and said: "It’s difficult, he’s not really got going at Doncaster Rovers.

"He’s only made seven starts in two seasons.

"It’s difficult for Tayls, but we are a club and people here want to support others when they have tough moments, so we will get round him.

"We are constantly phoning him, making sure he’s still a part of what we are trying to do.”

Schofield hopes Taylor will be back in time for the start of pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, when he will enter the final year of his current contract.

Schofield said: "We will just see how the healing process goes, then we will step up his rehab.”

Rovers skipper Adam Clayton also missed yesterday’s match, with first-year scholar Will Flint called into the matchday squad.

Schofield said: “Clayts is still struggling with a glute issue.

"He’s not trained all week, so a decision was made on him not to travel.”

Schofield was not aware of any fresh injuries picked up against Orient.