Doncaster Rovers winger Jon Taylor says he’s remaining positive following his seventh operation in three years.

Taylor went under the knife on Monday after another attempted comeback was scuppered by injury.

The 31-year-old has battled a string of serious injuries and illnesses in recent years, which has restricted him to just 19 appearances since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Taylor posted a photo of himself with his leg in a cast on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Jon Taylor goes close with a shot against Harrogate on the opening day.

The caption read: “Yesterday was my 7th operation in the last 3 years, while we was [sic] waiting for the Uber from the hospital Ellie got me a coffee, the cup read “ the good life “ it made me smile and be positive straight away.

"No time to feel sorry for yourself a wise man once told me “ no one cares “ so keep it moving, keep believing, and enjoy your life”.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann was unable to give a timescale for Taylor’s recovery but said it would be “months”, rather than weeks.

Taylor started the first game of the campaign against Harrogate after some impressive displays in pre-season but has not played since because of a knee injury.

Taylor previously had three operations on an ankle injury and spent four days in hospital, having almost contracted life-threatening sepsis when it became infected.

He was later hospitalised with meningitis and revealed he considered retiring after picking up a season-ending injury at Tranmere on Boxing Day.

Taylor, who is in the final year of his contract, paid tribute to McCann for his faith in him over the summer.