Doncaster Rovers winger Jon Taylor breaks silence after another injury setback

Taylor has spent much of the last two years sidelined due to injuries, which have restricted him to just 18 appearances since March 2021.

The 30-year-old made his first start since mid-September in the Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere Rovers but lasted just 16 minutes before an innocuous collision left him unable to continue.

He left Prenton Park on crutches with his leg in a brace, having suffered a knee injury.

Taylor was helped off the field of play by physio Michael McBride.

It is not yet known how long his latest injury will keep him out.

An MRI scan to determine the extent of the damage will take place when the swelling to Taylor’s knee goes down, Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield confirmed after the New Year’s Day win over Carlisle United.

Taking to social media, Taylor wrote: “Very hard to take on Boxing Day.

"After struggling with injury’s [sic] on and off for coming up to 2 years now. All I can think about is how I can help other people who have or going [sic] through a similar situation.

"I will be working on something which I think will be very powerful to help others.”

