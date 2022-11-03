Doncaster Rovers ace admits it’s going to take time before he can hit top speed

The energetic Scouser has spent most of the last 18 months sidelined due to a series of injuries and setbacks during his recovery but has now been fit for his longest spell since the problems began.

“It’s going to take a while,” said Taylor, 30.

Doncaster Rovers winger Jon Taylor.

"I’ve had to have some realisations on that myself and the manager has been great with me since he’s come in.

"I’ve been out injured and had serious illnesses for the last 18 months. I always think I’m going to be back to the way I was before all these problems.

"I’m feeling really good in training and I’m getting back there, but it’s going to take time.”

Taylor, who joined the club in 2019, spoke of his desperation to help the team last season as they battled against the drop but admitted: “I was stupid to think I could, trying to rush back and getting injured again and getting ill."

"Last year I was struggling a bit. I was seeing a mentor which helped me out massively then I was doing a counselling course.

"During that time, even though I was learning how to be a counsellor, I was actually getting counselled.

"I have learnt a lot this last year and a half and I would like to think I’ve come out a better person.”

Taylor also discovered after his first counselling training session he did not want to pursue it as a career after football.

Instead, he wants to work with children who have autism and disabilities, having been inspired by a friendship he struck up seven years ago with a person who has autism.

Taylor said: "It’s just a natural thing for me to want to try and do, to try and help people and try and put a smile on peoples faces.

“I don’t go out of my way to do it, it happens naturally. I always want to see people happy and it makes me happy as well.”

For now, however, football remains the main focus.

