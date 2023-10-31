Grant McCann has told Deji Sotona to be ready to take his chance in the first team when the opportunity arises.

Winger Sotona signed a two-year deal with Rovers this summer after impressing on trial but has yet to produce the form which convinced Patrick Vieira to sign him for French top-flight side OGC Nice after he rejected a three-year professional contract at Manchester United.

Sotona, who turns 21 next month, has been an unused substitute in Doncaster’s last six league matches and has looked raw in his 10 appearances to date.

Asked what he needs to do to break into the starting XI, Doncaster boss McCann said: “It’s a tough one, I feel as if players in his position are playing well.

Doncaster Rovers winger Deji Sotona.

"I probably see Deji’s best position off the right-hand side, I think Luke Molyneux is in top, top form.

"Like anyone who’s not in the team, they need to stay focused, they need to stay ready – not just Deji, but anybody – for when the opportunity comes.”

Sotona is a former junior sprinter who competed for Ireland in the 60m and 100m events as a teenager and made headlines as the Red Devils’ fastest player, aged just 16, in 2019.

McCann, whose side host Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup first round on Saturday, said: “Deji is doing well in training, he’s trying to improve all the time. He’s a young player.

"Once an opportunity comes I have no doubt he will show the fans what he’s about.