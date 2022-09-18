The influential club captain was replaced by Harrison Biggins just before the hour mark shortly after requiring treatment from physio Michael McBride.

Rowe was moved forward from left-back to play in the centre of midfield against the Robins but could not help prevent Rovers from slipping to their third consecutive defeat in League Two.

Doncaster's Tommy Rowe chases a through ball.

Doncaster chief McSheffrey said: “He came off with a bit of a stiff hamstring and he was on a yellow so we just thought we would take all the risk out of it.

"He was playing quite aggressive for the whole game considering he got a yellow early.”

Rowe was booked just ten minutes into the match for a late sliding tackle on Swindon midfielder Louis Reed.

The 33-year-old protested referee Charles Breakspear’s decision and claimed to have been hurt as the pair challenged for the loose ball.

McSheffrey added: "If you look at the graze down his thigh for the yellow card I think Reed went in similarly and caught his leg.

"It was a bit of a harsh one, Tommy said."

Rowe is likely to sit out Tuesday’s trip to Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy, with a host of changes expected.

It is hoped he will be fit enough to face Crawley Town next weekend.

"It was precautionary,” McSheffrey confirmed.