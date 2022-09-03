News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers: Why Tommy Rowe had to think long and hard about signing new contract

Tommy Rowe admits he had to think long and hard about whether or not to stay with Doncaster Rovers this summer.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 6:00 am

The club captain penned a new two-year deal in June having enjoyed a successful season personally despite Rovers relegation, making 50 appearances in all competitions and scoring eight goals.

But it wasn't an easy call.

Doncaster star Tommy Rowe.

Asked how much thought he gave to the offer of a new contract, which ended doubt over his future, Rowe said: “Lots of thought.

"It’s not about did I want to stay or not, it’s not as clean cut as that. With a young family I have a very busy life. I’m a taxi driver! It’s a part-time job and it’s about finding that balance.”

The 33-year-old continued: "This part of my career is about being happy with my career choice, but also helping my family.

"It’s a balance and many questions were asked but this was the best result.”

Was there interest elsewhere?

"There’s always that, that’s football,” he said.

”Everyone is looking constantly. If you score a few goals that’s the case."

Rowe is set for appearance number 200 for Doncaster across three separate spells when they host Mansfield Town at the Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon.

What is it about this club that appeals to him?

"There’s many different factors,” he said. “This (Rovers’ training ground at Cantley Park) is a fantastic place.

"It has everything we need and more. We have to bring our personalities every day, and our attention, and we all go home having had a good day.

"When you can call that your job it’s a fantastic life to live.”

