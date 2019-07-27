Doncaster Rovers: Why John Marquis was absent from Rovers' friendly with Hull City
John Marquis’ was a notable absentee from Doncaster Rovers’ matchday squad to face Hull City in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.
It is understood Marquis missed the game due to personal reasons – the same issues which saw him miss the behind-closed-doors friendly with Halifax Town the week previous.
The striker had been at the Keepmoat and was expected to feature in the game but left around 90 minutes prior to kick-off.
There has been much speculation over the future of Marquis this summer with him initially expected to leave the club.
But it has been several weeks since a concrete offer was lodged for the striker – with previous bids failing to meet Rovers’ valuation.
Despite the doubts over his future, his absence from Saturday’s friendly is understood to be down to genuine personal reasons.
The Rovers squad for the clash with Hull City contained three trialists.