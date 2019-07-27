Doncaster Rovers: These are the three trialists involved for Rovers in the Hull City friendly
Doncaster Rovers named three trialists on the bench for their final pre-season friendly against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.
Jamie Ward, Alex Baptiste and Gael Bigirimana were named among six substitutes for the clash with the side managed by former Rovers boss Grant McCann.
Baptiste replaced Joe Wright after just 24 minutes with his fellow defender forced off due to injury.
Ward and Bigirimana were both introduced just before the hour.
Northern Ireland international forward Ward was released by Charlton Athletic at the end of the season following their promotion to the Championship.
Centre half Alex Baptiste reached the end of his contract with Queens Park Rangers at the end of the season.
The 33-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Luton Town but made only two appearances.
He began his career at Mansfield Town, making 159 appearances. before joining Blackpool in 2008. He made 21 appearances in the Premier League for the Seasiders as part of 187 appearances in total for the club.
Permanent moves to Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough followed – along with loans at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Sheffield United –before he joined QPR in August 2017.
Midfielder Bigirimana was most recently with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian after signing a short term deal in January, making
The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Coventry City and earned a £1m+ move to Newcastle United in 2012.
He made 26 appearances for the Magpies, including 13 in the Premier League and ten in the Europa League.
He had a temporary spell at Rangers before being loaned back to Coventry, who he rejoined on a permanent deal in August 2016.
Bigirimana left the Sky Blues two years ago to join Motherwell.