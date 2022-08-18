Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger was one of Rovers’ most eye-catching summer signings, having courted interest from clubs higher up the Football League pyramid following a 12-goal haul with Hartlepool United last term.

An injury in pre-season meant he missed the opening four matches of the season and was unable to build on the impressive early promise he showed in friendlies against the likes of Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Molyneux came off the bench in Tuesday’s win over Stockport County and teased flashes of the player he could be during a lively 30-minute cameo.

McSheffrey described Molyneux’s chances of making the game as ‘fifty-fifty’ beforehand and said: “I was debating when to put him on.

"He’s been training for a couple of days, but it’s hard when you come up against opposition who aren't going to go easy on him. I'm glad he's come through the game unscathed.

The Doncaster boss added: “He’s trained well and scores lots of goals in training, which meant I could not keep him off the bench against Stockport.”

Long-term injury victims Ben Close and Jon Taylor are also closing in on a return to action.

Close warmed up alone before Tuesday’s match.

He has not played since November due to an IT band problem which required surgery.

Taylor missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

He returned for the start of pre-season only to suffer a muscle strain in his thigh.