Supporters periodically voiced their displeasure with the Rovers chief amid a drab display at home to Leyton Orient, which improved after Harrison Biggins netted a second-half equaliser to cancel out Paul Smyth’s first-half opener and earn a 1-1 draw.

While only goal difference separates Doncaster from Bradford City in sixth place, fans remain split on McSheffey’s position.

Doncaster's Gary McSheffrey at the final whistle.

On the chants, he said: “It’s not nice to hear. But they are entitled to their opinion.

"I’m just pleased the team performed second half and showed a response. Ultimately it’s not about me, it’s about the team.

"We take a good point against top of the league and move on.”

Asked if he can win the doubters over, McSheffrey said: “Potentially. There’s a good few that made their mind up but they back the team, they come with the team and celebrated the goal.

"They appreciated a good goal, a good bit of play, and the second-half spirit. I’d like to think so, but it is one of them things.”

The Rovers boss has endured a difficult week after being rocked by star man Lee Tomlin’s retirement, an injury to the in-form Joseph Olowu and defeat on the road at Hartlepool, who had not won in the league since March.

He said: "It’s not enjoyable to hear some of the things, but we just get on with it.”

McSheffrey said slow starters Doncaster had intended to come out firing on all cylinders against the league leaders.

But their first-half showing was arguably their worst 45 minutes this season.

"It showed that they were playing for me second half so I take spirit out of that,” he said.

“The first half, I’m not daft, I know it wasn’t good enough. They moved the ball really well and we couldn’t handle the speed of play.”

McSheffrey continued: “There was no desire, no belief.

"The lads were never close enough to lay a glove on them. We had to make the game ugly.