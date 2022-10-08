Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Harrison Biggins rescues draw against Leyton Orient
Harrison Biggins’s second-half header rescued a point for Doncaster Rovers at home to Leyton Orient and kept them within touching distance of the play-offs.
Paul Smyth's exquisite volley had given Orient a 1-0 lead at the break following a dominant opening half from the league leaders.
But a triple substitution at the break brought about a much-improved second-half display from Rovers and they hauled themselves level when Max Woltman’s pass found the run of Kyle Knoyle, who in turn crossed for Biggins to head home his first goal for the club.
Orient went closest to finding a winning goal but Omar Beckles headed onto the roof of the net.
Here’s our player ratings.
