Doncaster Rovers vs Sutton United: LIVE updates from the Eco-Power Stadium

The two sides will go head-to-head for the first time in their history at the Eco-Power Stadium – and both will be looking to follow up their opening-day draws with a win.
Today’s visitors finished eighth in their first season in the EFL last term – just one point outside the play-offs – and reached the Papa John’s Trophy final, where they were beaten by Rotherham United in added time.
Doncaster’s players and staff have talked about making their home ground a fortress this season, which will be crucial if they are to return to League One at the first attempt.
Last term Oldham Athletic, who were relegated from League Two, were the only EFL side to lose more home games than Rovers.
McSheffrey’s side were beaten 13 times on their own patch.
Scroll down for team news and live updates throughout the match.
Doncaster Rovers vs Sutton United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 11:12
- Rovers looking for first win of the season in first home game of 22/23
- Sutton finished eighth in League Two last term and reached Papa John’s Trophy final
- Today is the first time the two teams have met in a competitive fixture
Final word on last week
Liam Ravenhill has made peace with Bradford City’s Emmanuel Osadebe, who it is hoped could play again this season.
GM says Ravenhill is OK after the incident and has no hesitations about picking him again today.
Our predicted team
We’re going with the same formation as last week and throughout pre-season, which still allows Doncaster to dominate possession as well as sit back and soak up pressure. But don’t be surprised if Gary McSheffrey tries to take Sutton by surprise by handing a start to Josh Andrews and playing with two strikers.
It is hoped Tommy Rowe will have recovered sufficiently from his neck spasm to play.
Hello and welcome to matchday two
Well, last week’s drama will take some following. Here’s hoping we see a different side of Doncaster’s mettle this afternoon and a bit more of their footballing credentials.
Reflecting on last week, it was a great point in the circumstances. But, as everyone inside the club has said, it will look even better if Rovers can follow it up with a win this afternoon.
Don’t underestimate Sutton though. While most of us aren’t too familiar with them aside from those famous FA Cup giant-killings, Matt Gray’s side are clearly a force in League Two, underlined by their eighth-placed finish last year.
Rovers took seven games to get their first win last season - they must improve on that this term.