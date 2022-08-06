Doncaster Rovers vs Sutton United: LIVE updates from the Eco-Power Stadium

The two sides will go head-to-head for the first time in their history at the Eco-Power Stadium – and both will be looking to follow up their opening-day draws with a win.

Today’s visitors finished eighth in their first season in the EFL last term – just one point outside the play-offs – and reached the Papa John’s Trophy final, where they were beaten by Rotherham United in added time.

Doncaster’s players and staff have talked about making their home ground a fortress this season, which will be crucial if they are to return to League One at the first attempt.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Harrison Biggins.

Last term Oldham Athletic, who were relegated from League Two, were the only EFL side to lose more home games than Rovers.

McSheffrey’s side were beaten 13 times on their own patch.

