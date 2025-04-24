Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City: Bantams' boss responds to the big Luke Molyneux question

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bradford City chief Graham Alexander insists they won't be putting any special plan together to try and cope with Doncaster Rovers' star man Luke Molyneux.

Molyneux last week brought up 30 goal contributions for the season, thanks to a hat-trick in the Good Friday win at Tranmere and then a brace of assists three days later in the swatting aside of Colchester. His tally includes an impressive 16 goals in League Two. He is coming into his pomp at just the right time for Grant McCann's men as they look to clinch one more win that will seal promotion.

Saturday's Yorkshire derby against the Bantams promises to be some occasion and many will see Molyneux – who scored in Rovers’ 2-1 win at Valley Parade last October – as the man who Bradford need to stop. But Alexander doesn't necessarily concur.

"We've not done that all season," he said. "They (Doncaster) have more than one good player, similar to us. You can stop Sarce (Antoni Sarcevic), but then you have to stop Patto (Alex Pattison) and if you stop him, you have to stop Bobby (Pointon). If you stop them, you have got Kav (Calum Kavanagh).

"I think they have got good players across their team. So there’s never any special plans for one particular player.

"They've had as good a season as we've had. They've won a lot of games similar to us. They've played a different way, and I know they did against us in the home game so we need to keep an open mind on that."

City will be without defender Ciaran Kelly (ankle) for Saturday's clash but Brandon Khela should be available.

Rovers boss Grant McCann will issue an updated team news bulletin when he talks to the local media on Thursday afternoon.