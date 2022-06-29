Doncaster Rovers transfer update after Celtic goalkeeper linked with loan move

Former Scotland under-21 international Doohan was linked with a loan move to Rovers last weekend, with Scottish side St Johnstone also said to be keen on the stopper who spent last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

But boss Gary McSheffrey is not thought to be in the market for a goalkeeper presently.

Ross Doohan on loan at Tranmere Rovers last season (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Three goalkeepers are currently on Doncaster’s books – Jonathan Mitchell, Louis Jones and second-year pro Ben Bottomley.

The club took up options on new contracts for Jones and Bottomley in May, while Mitchell joined on an 18-month deal in January and has since made 18 appearances.

Jones also made 16 appearances in all competitions last term.

“It’s a good mix,” new Rovers goalkeeper coach Ian Bennett said of the trio.

“The good thing about them is they are all willing to learn, they’re willing to push each other and they want to be successful for Doncaster Rovers.”

McSheffrey has already added midfielders Harrison Biggins and Luke Molyneux to his squad this summer as well as striker George Miller.

All three players have agreed two-year deals with the club.

Striker Joe Dodoo is the only exit so far.

The two-year contract he signed last summer was cancelled by mutual consent last week.

Doncaster currently have 22 players under contract for next season, which gets under way on Saturday, 30 July when they take on Bradford City away.