Doncaster Rovers confirm Jordy Hiwula exit for Scottish Premiership transfer

The striker, aged 27, signed for Rovers on a two-year deal last summer under previous boss Richie Wellens, but managed just one goal in his 25 appearances for the club.

His exit was confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Jordy Hiwula in action for Doncaster Rovers.

"We thank Jordy for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him well on the next chapter of his career,” a Doncaster Rovers statement read.

Hiwula follows fellow forward Joe Dodoo out of the door at Rovers.

Dodoo’s contract was cancelled by mutual consent last week.

Gary McSheffrey previously indicated Hiwula, who reached double figures in three consecutive League One seasons, could still make a success of his time in South Yorkshire.

No players under contract at Doncaster were transfer-listed following the club’s second relegation to the fourth tier in six years.

But two prominent members of last season’s squad have since been allowed to leave.

Hiwula joined up with his new teammates earlier this week for a training camp in Italy, according to Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

He said: “Jordy is a great addition to the group. He is an experienced player that has scored goals across the EFL over a number of years.

“Jordy joined us here in Italy earlier in the week and has settled into the group well. We are delighted with how he has integrated and look forward to seeing him pulling on the Staggies jersey.”

Hiwula has singed a two-year deal with his new employers.