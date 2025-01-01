Doncaster Rovers' transfer business gets underway as midfielder heads to non-league club

Sam Straughan-Brown (left) is heading out on loan for a month.

January could be a busy month for Doncaster Rovers, with manager Grant McCann already hinting at the possibility of two loan deals that he's hopeful of in the coming days.

Speaking immediately after Rovers' 2-1 home win over Fleetwood, McCann provided a fresh update on potential incomings, saying: "I think we're there with one which will be done this week. It's just the paperwork being sent out and it's just our signature that needs to go onto it.

"We didn't sign it (yet) because he was involved with his team today and we want to make sure he's ok and not injured after the game so hopefully that'll be done. We're making progress on another but nothing's signed, sealed or delivered but there's contact."

Whilst we await formal confirmation of either or both of those, one piece of business has already been completed.

Sam Straughan-Brown, one of the club's most highly-rated youngsters, has gone out on a month's loan to non-league side Bradford Park Avenue.

The midfielder, who has been with Rovers since the age of nine, made a quickfire debut as he came off the bench in the latter stages of Avenue's 2-1 win away at Liversedge.

Speaking to the Free Press earlier this season, McCann was full of praise for Straughan-Brown: "He's a good player. In my opinion he's way above (the level) of the under-18s but at this moment in time he's in and around the (senior) squad and in the building and in good form for the under-18s.

"We think he's got high potential. If the right opportunity comes for him then I wouldn't mind him going out to get some games but it's important he goes out and does that."