Billy Sharp gets Doncaster Rovers out of jail to seal late win over Fleetwood Town

Owen Bailey celebrates Rovers' opener.

We shouldn't be surprised really should we? Billy Sharp has spent the last two decades notching goals on a consistent basis, many of them important ones for his plethora of clubs.

His tenth of the season might not have been his prettiest here – a close-range, scruffy finish - but it could be one that proves crucial for Doncaster Rovers as they somehow came out on top 2-1 against a plucky Fleetwood Town side.

Up until that point the pattern of Rovers being unable to string together a run of results and performances associated with a promotion-winning team looked to be continuing. After a so-so end to the last calendar year, they were looking to roar into 2025 with a confidence-boosting win and provide a much-needed jolt to their hopes of keeping pace with leaders Walsall.

But the first half-hour of the game was typical New Year's Day fodder with a slouchy start made by both teams. You could understand the fans in the stand for being a little bleary-eyed and not quite with it. For the players, maybe the glut of festive games had started to catch up with them.

There was nothing much by way of genuine scoring chances with Joseph Olowu heading tamely at Fleetwood's Jay Lynch from a set-piece whilst the visitors displayed nice passages of play without any concrete threat emerging.

Having been on the end of some highly questionably refereeing calls in their last game at Colchester, it looked like another one had gone against Rovers when Harry Clifton appeared to be impeded by Elliott Bonds when running through on goal. Immediately sensing that Bonds' attempted back-pass to Lynch was undercooked Clifton ran through only to be blockaded by the midfielder. To the astonishment of most inside the Eco-Power, whistler Declan Bourne not only refused to dish out punishment to Bonds but also failed to blow completely.

With the half coming to a seemingly predictable and goalless conclusion, Owen Bailey's diving header ensured the most surprising of breakthroughs as he connected to James Maxwell's searching ball from the left.

As the sleet fell and the wind howled in the second half, Fleetwood took more risks as Rovers' dropped deeper and deeper.

Ryan Graydon's near-post attempt was pushed away by Ted Sharman-Lowe before James Bolton's snapshot was deflected behind for a corner. They then restored parity when George Broadbent dawdled on the ball too long and Matty Virtue picked his pocket before slamming home the leveller.

Nerves crept in for Rovers thereafter and a triple sub in the final 20 minutes was made as McCann attempted to wrestle back control. It wasn't working though and frustrations among the home fans grew and grew as the clock ticked down.

Then stepped up Sharp, to bundle home a goal that could potentially change the whole complexion of the promotion picture.

Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent, Clifton, Molyneux, Ironside, Hurst.

Substitutes: Sbarra (Hurst, 72); Kelly (Broadent, 73); Sharp (Ironside, 73);

Subs not used: Lawlor, Anderson, Fleming, Close.

Player of the match: Joseph Olowu. A calm presence amongst a sea of hot-heads on the pitch. More often than not he was in the right place at the right time.