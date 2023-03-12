Doncaster’s captain has struggled with a succession of injuries over the last 18 months and last month revealed he is still managing several of them as he bids to stay fit for the season run-in.

The 29-year-old missed two games last month after picking a foot injury.

Rovers chief Schofield said: “Tom Anderson picked up a bit of an issue with his back.

Doncaster's Charlie Lakin receives treatment before coming off against AFC Wimbledon.

"He potentially could have played but after speaking with Tom and the physios we didn’t want the issue to be prolonged to the other games.

"We made a decision for him not to play today, so hopefully we will have him for Salford.”

Doncaster could be without several first-team regulars when they travel to Greater Manchester next weekend.

They include goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell and on-loan midfielder Charlie Lakin, who were both injured against the Dons.

Mitchell was able to continue but Lakin was substituted off just 17 minutes into the game.

Schofield, whose side picked up their first win in five to cut the gap between themselves and the top seven to six points, said: "Charlie struck the ball and felt something in the top of his thigh, which is not always good.

"We’ll have to assess that over the next couple of days. He’s not a player to come off very easily.”