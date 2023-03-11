Doncaster's first-choice goalkeeper was injured in the second-half of their 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon but managed to see out the rest of the match.

Seventeen-year-old first-year scholar Jake Oram had been ready to come on for his professional debut in Mitchell's place, having been named on the bench for the last eight matches amid injuries to the club's other two keepers, Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley.

Schofield revealed Mitchell, whose error allowed Wimbledon to open the scoring, was still struggling after the match.

Doncaster Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell.

He said: "He was in a bit of pain with his shoulder, I feared the worst. I think he’s still in a bit of pain now but we will just have to get that assessed.

"For him to carry on and help the team shows the kind of person he is and the character he has got. Hopefully it’s not too serious.”

English Football League (EFL) rules state that its members can sign a goalkeeper temporarily if all the ‘professional goalkeepers’ at their club are unavailable.

A ‘professional goalkeeper’ is classed as a player who has been named in the starting eleven five or more times for a Premier League or EFL club in any competitions, excluding the Papa John’s Trophy.

EFL regulations also say all emergency loan deals ‘shall be for a period of seven days and may be renewed for seven days at a time’ depending on the situation.

Goalkeepers cannot be loaned from Premier League clubs.

Schofield said: “Ben Bottomley is back on the training pitch but not doing a great deal of handling or punching.

"Touch wood, we hope Mitch comes through.”

On the win, Schofield said: “We were very good in the first half.

"We were our own worst enemy when we had the ball, we were giving it away and suffered a few counter-attacks in the first 10 minutes. We addressed that then I thought we played some really good football and scored two excellent goals.

