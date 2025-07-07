Doncaster Rovers-themed podcast goes from strength to strength with new link-up

A Doncaster Rovers-themed podcast is "set to reach new heights" after joining Europe’s largest dedicated sports podcasting network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Rambling Rovers' was launched in 2023 and has quickly grown a loyal following thanks to podcast episodes with special guests and also its regular, interactive Friday night 'Spaces' on X/Twitter - a concept where anyone can dip in and out of the conversation to discuss all things Rovers.

Announcing the news last week, the group wrote: "We’re thrilled to announce that Rambling Rovers has officially joined the Sport Social Podcast Network. From the terraces to your headphones, more passion, more insight, and even bigger episodes are coming your way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hosted by lifelong supporters Liam, Ainsley and Danny and featuring regular guest appearances from former players and local legends, the show blends insider insights with terrace-level banter in a way that’s resonated with listeners since its inception.

Rambling Rovers has grown a loyal following since its launch two years ago.

"Now, with backing from Sport Social, the podcast is set to reach new heights. The partnership is expected to boost the podcast’s reach, bringing Rambling Rovers to an even wider audience through Sport Social’s dedicated infrastructure, ad support, and distribution expertise. The podcast will now sit alongside some of the UK’s biggest football shows, with the likes of Under The Cosh, The Official Man City Podcast, Seaman Says, and The Anfield Wrap also part of the network."

The group say that the Friday night Spaces will continue as normal for the new season and that the link-up with Sport Social means more content will be on the way, with at least two episodes planned per month. For more information, follow @Rambling_rovers on Twitter/X. You can also listen back to previous episodes on Spotify or Apple or wherever you download your podcasts from.