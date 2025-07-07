Doncaster Rovers-themed podcast goes from strength to strength with new link-up
'Rambling Rovers' was launched in 2023 and has quickly grown a loyal following thanks to podcast episodes with special guests and also its regular, interactive Friday night 'Spaces' on X/Twitter - a concept where anyone can dip in and out of the conversation to discuss all things Rovers.
Announcing the news last week, the group wrote: "We’re thrilled to announce that Rambling Rovers has officially joined the Sport Social Podcast Network. From the terraces to your headphones, more passion, more insight, and even bigger episodes are coming your way.
"Hosted by lifelong supporters Liam, Ainsley and Danny and featuring regular guest appearances from former players and local legends, the show blends insider insights with terrace-level banter in a way that’s resonated with listeners since its inception.
"Now, with backing from Sport Social, the podcast is set to reach new heights. The partnership is expected to boost the podcast’s reach, bringing Rambling Rovers to an even wider audience through Sport Social’s dedicated infrastructure, ad support, and distribution expertise. The podcast will now sit alongside some of the UK’s biggest football shows, with the likes of Under The Cosh, The Official Man City Podcast, Seaman Says, and The Anfield Wrap also part of the network."
The group say that the Friday night Spaces will continue as normal for the new season and that the link-up with Sport Social means more content will be on the way, with at least two episodes planned per month. For more information, follow @Rambling_rovers on Twitter/X. You can also listen back to previous episodes on Spotify or Apple or wherever you download your podcasts from.
