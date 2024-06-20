'Rambling Rovers' - The men behind the Doncaster Rovers podcast that's making big waves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was just under a year ago when Jack Jones put out the tweet.

The ardent Doncaster Rovers fan was testing the waters when he conducted a poll on Twitter/X asking if fellow supporters would be interested in listening to and participating in a regular Rovers-themed podcast.

The response was overwhelmingly positive. Within hours a number of like-minded fans had replied, saying they'd be up for getting involved. Liam Dale, Danny Dickinson and Ainsley Cooper all got in touch and from that, the quartet spawned 'Rambling Rovers'. The first season has seen them host regular 'Spaces' on Twitter/X - a concept whereby anyone can dip in and out of the conversation to discuss the goings-on around the club - and its popularity grew as the 2023-24 campaign went on.

"I felt like I didn't have anyone to really speak to about Rovers," Jack, 23, tells the Free Press. "There was no specialist podcast just about Donny so I just put the feelers out and didn't really think anything would come of it. I knew I couldn't do it on my own - as young as I am I'm not very technical!

"So I reached out and then me and Liam set it up. Danny and Ainsley then came on board and after one season we've breached 500 followers."

The group's current Friday night Space has soared in popularity and it has led to them setting up a fortnightly podcast, set to launch this month. There are plans to keep that going once the season has begun, alongside the regular Friday night discussion space on Twitter/X.

"We wanted to get a podcast out but it felt like we needed to walk before we could run," Jack adds. "With the Spaces, we were doing it on Mondays originally but we changed to Fridays because the audience was better."

Liam concurs: "Mondays weren't working. We weren't getting many people on. When you're trying to preview a game five days early, it just doesn't work."

The team behind the popular Rambling Rovers podcast: Jack Jones, Danny Dickinson, Ainsley Cooper and Liam Dale.

The switch to Fridays saw momentum build, and especially so during the tail-end of the campaign. It coincided with a return of the feelgood factor thanks to a dazzling winning streak from Grant McCann's side. "We noticed as the run went on, more and more people were getting involved and coming on, which was really good," says Liam, 34.

The market, especially when it comes to football podcasts, has become extremely saturated in recent years. Many of them can feel forced with opinions leaning too heavily to either side and with hosts that seem intent on being front and centre of the shows, rather than allowing an actual discussion to take place.

Not so with Rambling Rovers. The conversation flows nicely with a wide range of contributors offering honest and passionate views on all things Rovers. Industrial language isn't encouraged but it isn't frowned upon either.

"Professionally unprofessional" is how Liam, 34, describes their particular set-up and approach.

Jack agrees. "There's some podcasts that are all about that, and that's fair enough," he says. "But we're not bothered. It's just about Donny Rovers for us."

The foray into a regular podcast, in video format, affords the group the chance to experiment and go down the route of having special guests on - something not really possible within the confines of their usual Spaces chats.

Former Doncaster defender James O'Connor is the first confirmed booking for mid-July, with more in the pipeline.

Less than a year since its inception, the burgeoning success shows Jack's foresight was bang on the money and that the appetite was there all along.

"I didn't anticipate it going the way it has gone, so happy days."