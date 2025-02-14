Doncaster Rovers team news: Injury update on Manchester United man and five other players

Grant McCann has provided an injury update on a clutch of Doncaster Rovers players.

Rovers welcome Grimsby Town to DN4 on Saturday lunchtime looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out in the league at Chesterfield.

There’s a doubt over a number of players heading into the clash although McCann is keen to keep his opposite number David Artell guessing.

Jamie Sterry, James Maxwell and Ethan Ennis all sustained knocks and niggles against Crystal Palace last time out whilst Harry Clifton sat out the fixture owing to a hamstring complaint. Jay McGrath (groin) was already ruled out while fellow centre-half Richard Wood continues his rehab from ankle surgery.

"We've got some knocks from the (Palace) game but we'll give them the best possible chance to be available tomorrow,” McCann told the media. “We're hopeful on most of them. It's disappointing when you pick up knocks but it's the nature of football. You've just got to go with it.

"I’m not going to say who’s playing and who is because I’m sure David (Artell) is watching this press conference!

"Jamie is ok. He just got a whack to his head. He'll be fine. There's a few bumps and bruises but we'll pick the best available team for this game.

"Woody's been training the last few days which is a positive. Jay (McGrath) is improving all the time but won't be involved tomorrow. He may possibly be ready for Tuesday at Morecambe. Harry Clifton has been fine and trained since Tuesday."