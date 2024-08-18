Doncaster Rovers talking points: Newport defeat shows McCann his side are still a work in progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A look at some of the talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' 3-1 defeat away at Newport County on Saturday.

Mad three-minute period

Undoubtedly the turning point in this contest came in the manic three-minute period midway through the second half.

The score was tied at 1-1 and the game was relatively evenly-poised but a rocket from Kai Whitmore propelled the hosts in front. And within a couple of minutes their lead was doubled after indecisiveness and miscommunication among the Rovers ranks, from back to front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was another frustrating afternoon for Rovers' forward Joe Ironside.

You can pick fault with individuals but collectively the team needed to rally straight after conceding that second goal. With a two-goal buffer to their advantage, Newport didn't need to take any risks and comfortably saw out the contest.

For Rovers, it was a harsh lesson that they are far from the finished article despite all the good groundwork that’s been put in over the summer.

Familiar pattern emerging

In both league games this season, Rovers have conceded within three minutes of the restart. Last week against Accrington Stanley they managed to shrug it off but here, away from home against a Newport side vociferously backed by their supporters, it proved a step too far.

Grant McCann was unable to offer any explanation as to why the theme is occurring in the early part of this new season, telling the Free Press: "It's concerning that we've started the second half like we did, yet again. It's something we need to look at, certainly."

Questions over personnel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fallout from this game had plenty of people questioning whether McCann got the team selection right.

Some have called for a change in the heart of defence, whilst others cite Joe Ironside's failure to hit the target so far this term as reason to give Billy Sharp his first league start.

Aside from probably Owen Bailey and perhaps Harry Clifton, not too many Rovers players covered themselves in glory here. McCann made five changes in the second half, but only one was made before Newport went in front. He admits that he was "kicking himself" for not making more changes around the hour mark and by the time he made a triple sub on 73 minutes the game was effectively gone already.

With a full week before they next return to the field, when Morecambe visit DN4 next Saturday, McCann has plenty of selection posers to contend with. The positive is that he has no shortage of quality in his ranks to call upon.

Ensuring this is a blip

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is often the case in today's world, the reaction on social media to this result by some was over-exaggerated. McCann and his players know the importance of ensuring that this is purely just a blip, as they look to avoid any kind of comparison with last year's wretched early-season form.

McCann told the Free Press: "It's early days, still. Nobody got overjoyed last week when we won and nobody will be overly negative this week because we've lost. But what I do know is we've got a lot of work to do still, to be anywhere near.

"Even last week I wasn't too happy with the overall performance. So there's still a long way to go for us."