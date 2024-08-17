Despite taking the lead through a fine Owen Bailey goal, Grant McCann's men were shell-shocked after the break conceding within two minutes of the restart.

A double whammy of two goals in the space of three minutes then killed the contest and meant another unhappy trip to Newport after a 4-0 setback almost exactly 12 months ago.

The opening exchanges were entertaining, albeit relatively shy of goalscoring chances. The hosts almost took the lead in fortunate fashion when a ricocheted effort bounced just wide of goal after Richard Wood had initially cleared an effort off the line.

Rovers then slowly grew into the game and after Jordan Gibson saw a shot well-saved by home stopper Nick Townsend, it was one-way traffic.

The breakthrough eventually came on 30 minutes and it was a stunner. A clipped cross from Gibson was clawed away by Townsend but only as far as Bailey, who leathered home a vicious half-volley.

But just like against Accrington last week, Rovers were caught with a sucker punch right from the restart. Bobby Kamwa forged some space down the left and hit a curling shot that found the bottom-right corner.

And that set the tone for a scarcely unbelievable dip from Rovers. They were shell-shocked as Newport then went on to score twice in three minutes.

First, Kai Whitmore hit a stunner from long-range that Teddy Sharman-Lowe had no chance with. Then, Matt Baker prodded home in the box after poor marking and communication from the visitors' defence.

McCann reacted shortly after with a triple substitution but the damage was already done by then as Rovers suffered another day to forget in this corner of Wales for a second year running.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players today:

1 . Teddy Sharman-Lowe 5 Made a good instinctive save to deny an equaliser just before the break. Hard to pick fault with him for any of Newport's goals.

2 . Jamie Sterry 4 Suffered a torrid time up against Kamwa all afternoon. Didn't get out to his man quick enough and it ended up costing Rovers, as his opposite number bent in a shot from the left flank. Didn't get much better thereafter.

3 . Tom Anderson 5 Dominant aerially but shaky with some of his touches. Rovers really needed his nous to steady the ship after Newport's second but he was as culpable as anyone.