'Suffered a torrid time' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings after sobering loss to Newport County

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 17th Aug 2024, 17:03 BST
Doncaster Rovers suffered a sobering 3-1 defeat at Newport County as they went down to their first defeat of the new season.

Despite taking the lead through a fine Owen Bailey goal, Grant McCann's men were shell-shocked after the break conceding within two minutes of the restart.

A double whammy of two goals in the space of three minutes then killed the contest and meant another unhappy trip to Newport after a 4-0 setback almost exactly 12 months ago.

The opening exchanges were entertaining, albeit relatively shy of goalscoring chances. The hosts almost took the lead in fortunate fashion when a ricocheted effort bounced just wide of goal after Richard Wood had initially cleared an effort off the line.

Rovers then slowly grew into the game and after Jordan Gibson saw a shot well-saved by home stopper Nick Townsend, it was one-way traffic.

The breakthrough eventually came on 30 minutes and it was a stunner. A clipped cross from Gibson was clawed away by Townsend but only as far as Bailey, who leathered home a vicious half-volley.

But just like against Accrington last week, Rovers were caught with a sucker punch right from the restart. Bobby Kamwa forged some space down the left and hit a curling shot that found the bottom-right corner.

And that set the tone for a scarcely unbelievable dip from Rovers. They were shell-shocked as Newport then went on to score twice in three minutes.

First, Kai Whitmore hit a stunner from long-range that Teddy Sharman-Lowe had no chance with. Then, Matt Baker prodded home in the box after poor marking and communication from the visitors' defence.

McCann reacted shortly after with a triple substitution but the damage was already done by then as Rovers suffered another day to forget in this corner of Wales for a second year running.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players today:

Made a good instinctive save to deny an equaliser just before the break. Hard to pick fault with him for any of Newport's goals.

1. Teddy Sharman-Lowe 5

Made a good instinctive save to deny an equaliser just before the break. Hard to pick fault with him for any of Newport's goals.

Suffered a torrid time up against Kamwa all afternoon. Didn't get out to his man quick enough and it ended up costing Rovers, as his opposite number bent in a shot from the left flank. Didn't get much better thereafter.

2. Jamie Sterry 4

Suffered a torrid time up against Kamwa all afternoon. Didn't get out to his man quick enough and it ended up costing Rovers, as his opposite number bent in a shot from the left flank. Didn't get much better thereafter.

Dominant aerially but shaky with some of his touches. Rovers really needed his nous to steady the ship after Newport's second but he was as culpable as anyone.

3. Tom Anderson 5

Dominant aerially but shaky with some of his touches. Rovers really needed his nous to steady the ship after Newport's second but he was as culpable as anyone.

Cleared a shot off the line early doors to stop Rovers going behind but his performance, like many, was lacking all day in truth. Will hope it's just a blip.

4. Richard Wood 5

Cleared a shot off the line early doors to stop Rovers going behind but his performance, like many, was lacking all day in truth. Will hope it's just a blip.

