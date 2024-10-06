Doncaster Rovers talking points: Bruce Springsteen, pep talks and Grimsby hoodoo continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We look at four talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' fine 3-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

Blundell Park joy again

Rovers just love playing at Blundell Park. This win might not have been as rampant as the 5-1 victory back in February but the manner of it was far more comprehensive, with the hosts barely laying a glove on Rovers all afternoon.

An early strike was the perfect foundation for Grant McCann's side and they never looked back. They're also unbeaten in the league at Grimsby since 1990, having won their last four on the spin there.

For the Rovers' chief, he was happy to see his side post a good showing across a whole game rather than just in patches.

"I think we've shown it in spells this season for 10 or 15 minutes," he told the Free Press. "But to see it come off today I'm really pleased. I'm pleased with how we scored and played in that first half, especially.

"We scored three goals and a clean sheet so I can't grumble."

Pep talk pays off

Jordan Gibson laps up the acclaim from the Rovers fans at full-time.

McCann made two changes to the team which beat Barrow midweek and they both came up trumps here. Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson came in at the expense of Joe Sbarra and Ephraim Yeboah and both had something of a point to prove - Molyneux returning from a ban and Gibson back in after a few below-par showings. And speaking post-match, their manager revealed he'd given them a pep talk to gee them up.

"It was difficult leaving Joe and Ephraim out because they were good the other night," McCann said. "But we just felt with the way Grimsby play it would give opportunities for Jordan and Luke. I spoke to the two of them yesterday in my office after I spoke to Joe and Ephraim.

"I asked Jordan and Luke a simple question: "who's the best two wide players in the division?" and they said "us".

"I told them to go out and prove that and perform, and they did."

A happy Owen Bailey after Rovers' rampant win over Grimsby.

They certainly did, with Gibson's brace sandwiching Molyneux's tidy finish and the latter also teeing up that opener from his colleague.

When they're in this kind of form, they are unparalleled at this level.

'That' chant

In truth, the second half here wasn't anything to write home about. Sure, there was chances and it was a bit more open given Grimsby's predicament but the final stages of the first half effectively killed the game as a contest when Gibson's second goal made it 3-0 and then Harvey Rodgers was sent off.

The hosts bombed forward but Rovers were under no pressure to build on the healthy lead they'd built up. The second 45 minutes saw the Lincolnshire air filled mostly with South Yorkshire voices and one chant in particular could be heard more than others.

The serenading of two-goal hero Gibson to the tune of Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' was repeatedly bellowed out by the away end at regular junctures as well as at full-time. The subject of their affection told the Free Press of his admiration for the chant post-match.

Don't be surprised to hear another rendition of the popular terrace anthem against Crewe next week.

Bailey's versatility

An injury in the warm-up threatened to throw Rovers' plans into doubt when Joseph Olowu was struck down with a back injury. With Tom Anderson suspended and Richard Wood still on the sidelines himself, some supporters may have feared the worst.

They shouldn't have.

Step forward Owen Bailey. The midfielder is as reliable as he is versatile and being asked to drop in at centre-half at the 11th hour was no bother for him. He excelled and earned rightful praise from his gaffer.

"Anywhere you ask him to play he's outstanding," McCann told the Free Press. He'll give you everything. I've been in changing rooms before where you ask players to play somewhere different and they can sulk a little bit.

"We don't have that here. We've got players who get their head down and who know it's all about the team."

A worthy mention for George Broadbent too, who was terrific at the base of midfield after being summoned from the bench in the wake of Olowu's injury.