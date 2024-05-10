Doncaster Rovers suffer cruellest of endings as mesmeric run comes to a crashing halt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the most amazing and lengthy winning run, came a crushing blow.

At times it felt like Doncaster Rovers were destined to finish this bonkers season on the highest of high.

But a penalty shoot-out defeat to Crewe Alexandra was the harshest of endings.

Some came from all corners of the country. Some came from just down the road. They marched towards the Eco-Power Stadium, pit-stopping at some of the sun-drenched pubs along the way. They came not in hope, but more expectation.

Such is the turnaround witnessed in recent months that Rovers supporters have finally started to shed the nerves and fears that once stalked them.

Surely they could not throw away a two-goal first leg lead, given their barnstorming form. Right? It was never going to be that simple though was it? This is Rovers after all.

Absolutely nobody saw Crewe quickly wiping out the two-goal advantage that Rovers had worked so hard to establish in barely 15 minutes.

They stunned the vast majority of the Eco-Power Stadium into near-silence.

Doncaster's Hakeeb Adelakun was the unfortunate player to miss the decisive spot-kick.

The tension grew by the minute. The half-chances came and went. The best they could fashion was a few tame attempts that never truly bothered Crewe's Max Stryjek. Then it was the dreaded extra-time.

In truth Rovers never really turned up in this play-off semi-final second leg. The lottery of penalties saw them fall just short in the lottery that is the play-offs.

That it should be Hakeeb Adelakun to miss the deciding spot-kick felt extra cruel. No player has done more to drag this team from their lowly position and up into the heady heights of fifth than the dazzling loanee.

Sadly, it proved one step too far for him and his colleagues.

Whilst it wasn't the ending anyone in a red-and-white shirt wanted, the hope is that this can be the start of an exciting chapter under McCann. The amount of home fans who stayed behind to applaud the devastated players said it all.

They believe in the manager and the hope is that this team, undoubtedly set to undergo some kind of summer revamp, can come back stronger.