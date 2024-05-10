Live

Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra LIVE - Updates from vital second leg at Eco-Power Stadium

By Ricky Charlesworth & Paul Goodwin
Published 10th May 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 20:29 BST
The Eco-Power Stadium is the setting for Rovers' play-off semi-final second leg against Crewe tonight.
Tonight’s the night for Doncaster Rovers.

Grant McCann’s side welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Eco-Power Stadium for the second leg of their play-off semi-final. Rovers boast a 2-0 lead, established after a fine away performance last Monday in Cheshire.

Tonight will see them attempt to get over the line as they seek a first Wembley appearance since 2008. Kick-off at DN4 is 8pm but stay tuned to our blog before, during and after as we provide regular updates from what will hopefully be a memorable night.

Rovers v Crewe LIVE

20:39 BSTUpdated 20:41 BST

Latest

Doncaster Rovers 0 Crewe Alexandra 2 (Demetriou 6, Maxwell og 16)

(2-2 on aggregate)

20:50 BST

Half time

It’s not going to plan. Far from it.

Rovers’ lead on aggregate was wiped out within just 16 minutes.

Crewe took the game by the scruff of the neck from the first whistle and the home side had very few answers during the opening quarter.

Rovers improved as the half wore on but Crewe are value for their lead.

20:47 BST

So close!

Adelakun picks up possession and lets fly from 25 yards - and it whistles narrowly over the bar.

20:46 BST

Added time

Three minutes to be added on.

20:45 BST

Chance

Rowe gets on the end of Sterry’s cross but Stryjek is equal to his header.

A rare chance for Rovers.

20:35 BST

Going long

A slight lull in the game.

Rovers are playing quite a few long balls tonight, with little success it has to be said.

20:28 BST

Better

One or two signs that Adelakun is starting to get into this game.

He finds Ironside with a smart pass and the striker’s shot is deflected behind. Better.

20:24 BST

Danger

Crewe look dangerous every time they attack.

Nevitt takes a tumble as he looks to get on the end of a ball over the top but Scott Oldham says play on.

20:18 BSTUpdated 20:22 BST

GOAL Crewe

Crewe have levelled the tie on aggregate.

They got in down the right channel and the cross appeared to go in off James Maxwell.

20:17 BST

Good save

More tricky play from Rowe down the left leads to another chance for Long. Lo-Tutala saves low down to his right

