Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra LIVE - Updates from vital second leg at Eco-Power Stadium
Grant McCann’s side welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Eco-Power Stadium for the second leg of their play-off semi-final. Rovers boast a 2-0 lead, established after a fine away performance last Monday in Cheshire.
Tonight will see them attempt to get over the line as they seek a first Wembley appearance since 2008. Kick-off at DN4 is 8pm but stay tuned to our blog before, during and after as we provide regular updates from what will hopefully be a memorable night.
Rovers v Crewe LIVE
Doncaster Rovers 0 Crewe Alexandra 2 (Demetriou 6, Maxwell og 16)
(2-2 on aggregate)
Half time
It’s not going to plan. Far from it.
Rovers’ lead on aggregate was wiped out within just 16 minutes.
Crewe took the game by the scruff of the neck from the first whistle and the home side had very few answers during the opening quarter.
Rovers improved as the half wore on but Crewe are value for their lead.
So close!
Adelakun picks up possession and lets fly from 25 yards - and it whistles narrowly over the bar.
Added time
Three minutes to be added on.
Chance
Rowe gets on the end of Sterry’s cross but Stryjek is equal to his header.
A rare chance for Rovers.
Going long
A slight lull in the game.
Rovers are playing quite a few long balls tonight, with little success it has to be said.
Better
One or two signs that Adelakun is starting to get into this game.
He finds Ironside with a smart pass and the striker’s shot is deflected behind. Better.
Danger
Crewe look dangerous every time they attack.
Nevitt takes a tumble as he looks to get on the end of a ball over the top but Scott Oldham says play on.
GOAL Crewe
Crewe have levelled the tie on aggregate.
They got in down the right channel and the cross appeared to go in off James Maxwell.
Good save
More tricky play from Rowe down the left leads to another chance for Long. Lo-Tutala saves low down to his right