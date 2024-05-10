Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra LIVE - Updates from vital second leg at Eco-Power Stadium

Tonight’s the night for Doncaster Rovers.

Grant McCann’s side welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Eco-Power Stadium for the second leg of their play-off semi-final. Rovers boast a 2-0 lead, established after a fine away performance last Monday in Cheshire.

Tonight will see them attempt to get over the line as they seek a first Wembley appearance since 2008. Kick-off at DN4 is 8pm but stay tuned to our blog before, during and after as we provide regular updates from what will hopefully be a memorable night.