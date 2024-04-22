Doncaster Rovers suffer blow as Grant McCann touchline ban confirmed by FA
McCann has been punished after his exuberant celebrations on the touchline following last weekend's dramatic 4-2 win over Barrow.
The Rovers chief got caught up in the emotion as his side completed a memorable comeback. They were trailing 2-0 but stormed back to seal a ninth successive win that has them on the cusp of a play-off place.
The incident, in which McCann was booked, was probably missed by many amid the wild celebrations inside the ground following Harrison Biggins' goal to make it 3-2.
Speaking post-match, McCann admitted that emotion got the better of him, saying: "I ran down the touchline and unfortunately I was booked and so I think I'm suspended now which is gutting but sometimes you hope the fourth official will let you off. I did ask but they have a job to do so I understand."
On the impending ban, he added: "I think it is just an accumulation (of cards). I was made aware by the secretary before the game about it - it was just the emotion of the moment that has done me really."
The Football Association has now confirmed to the Free Press that the caution McCann received from referee Carl Brook was his sixth of the campaign.
It means the 44-year-old has received an immediate, two-game ban. He will now have to watch from the stands for tomorrow night's game away at Colchester United and also the final game of the regular season, away at Gillingham on Saturday.
Assistant Cliff Byrne will now oversee matters on the touchline for those fixtures, with McCann no doubt relaying instructions and observations from high above via various communication devices. FA rules on touchline suspensions states: "The individual cannot position themselves in or behind the area of the dugout, or any barrier adjacent to the touchline or goal line."
It adds: "It is not permissible for the participant to shout instructions to the occupants of the technical area or players on the field of play. The participant may use a communication device to give instructions to the occupants of the technical area."
