The summer signing from Barnsley has already opened his Rovers account and heads into this afternoon’s clash against Northampton Town with two goals to his name so far.

His poachers’ finishes against Sutton United and Stockport County have helped Doncaster avoid defeat in their first five games of the 22/23 League Two season.

Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller.

“As a striker you want to be on 20-plus and that's going to give us the best chance of getting promotion,” he told The Free Press.

"In this team I have never worried about not getting a chance. I think the next one is around the corner and hopefully I’ll take it.

"I back myself in the six-yard box or 12 yards out, I think I’ll score most of them.”

Twenty goals this term would represent a career-best haul for Miller, who is closing in on 200 appearances in professional football at the age of 24.

His current goals-to-games ratio is just shy of one in four, something he wants to improve on.

He said: “John Marquis was here and he was one in three, one in two in a half.

"That’s something to aim for and it's not unrealistic.”

Official stats show Marquis scored 66 times in 153 appearances for Rovers between 2016 and 2019.

The striker, who joined Bristol Rovers in League One earlier this summer, also grabbed 18 assists in red and white.

He is the last player to score 20 goals for Doncaster in a single season (2018/19) and was crowned League Two Player of the Year in 2016/17 when, also aged 24, he netted 25 times to help Darren Ferguson’s team win promotion from League Two.

While the class of 22/23 has been clear about its goal this season, they are not yet looking at the league table.

Miller added: “You look at your ex-teams and people you have played with but it’s not really a true reflection until eight or ten games in, then you can start getting a proper feel for it.