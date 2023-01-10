Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller back to rediscover goalscoring touch

The striker has gone seven games without a goal – his longest drought since arriving at the Eco-Power Stadium this summer – and missed Doncaster’s best chance to score in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient.

Miller has found the back of the net 11 times this term, making him Rovers’ top-scorer, and needs just one more goal to equal his best-ever tally in a single season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield, whose side take on lowly Crawley Town this weekend, said: “It doesn’t play on my mind.

George Miller has gone seven games without a goal for Doncaster Rovers.

"I know George will score goals from now until the end of the season.

"We will continue to work with him, individually and collectively, to create chances so George can score.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller twice went 11 games without scoring while on loan at Walsall last season.

The 24-year-old has started every league game he’s been available for since his arrival, often playing as a lone striker, and has contributed four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: “George works tirelessly for the team.

"He does lots and lots of things off the ball, he makes runs into the channels, he presses, he holds the ball up well, he’s a nuisance for defenders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller has scored almost a third of Doncaster’s 30 goals in League Two.

Harrison Biggins and Kyle Hurst both have four goals each, while Kieran Agard has scored three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 10 Rovers players have also got on the scoresheet this season.