The striker, who was signed on a six-month loan by former Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey, made five appearances while in South Yorkshire but failed to find the back of the net.

He had already returned to the West Midlands for treatment on tendonitis in his knees, which has kept him out since August.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “Josh has struggled with an injury which he has not recovered from until probably around now.

"I think it’s best for Josh to go back and continue his career at Birmingham.”

The January transfer window has now been open for one week but Schofield confirmed no new arrivals were imminent at DN4.

He said: “There are still discussions happening, we have got a lot of January left to try and bring players in.”

Asked what attributes Rovers might benefit from, Schofield, whose side failed to register an effort on target in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient, said: “Something in the final third, some creativity, some speed in behind and one-versus-one moments.

"These are attributes that can always help in an attacking sense. They will be what we are looking to identify.”

At 6ft 5in Andrews was recruited to provide Rovers with a physical presence at the top of the pitch

Asked if he was interested in a like-for-like replacement for the 21-year-old, Schofield said: “Not necessarily.

"The attributes in terms of impacting the final third, creativity, being able to make dynamic runs in behind and unsettle defenders going the other way will be something we will look to focus on.”

Doncaster’s defensive options could be boosted by the return of both Joseph Olowu and Tommy Rowe later this month.

Ollie Younger is also within six weeks of a return, having been out since July due to a ruptured hamstring.

Young midfielder Liam Ravenhill could leave the club on loan this month, but may be needed to provide cover due to injuries.