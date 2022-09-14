Doncaster Rovers star told to improve after recent performances

Striker Miller, who has been an ever-present for Rovers since joining this summer, struggled to make an impact as McSheffrey’s side fell to a 2-0 defeat in Cumbria.

The club’s top-scorer was forced to feed off scraps, however, with few chances created and finished the game having made fewer touches than any other player over 90 minutes (15).

Doncaster's George Miller heads at goal against Barrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McSheffrey made three changes to try and turn the tide in an increasingly one-sided match but Miller survived the cull.

“It could have been George because his performance level wasn’t to the standard,” said McSheffrey, whose side fell to their second defeat in a row.

"He has to be better at linking play and working the width of the box better.

"Maybe he does (need more support) but he’s got three really good attacking players around him, behind him, out wide.

"George has been great since coming in in pre-season but the last couple (of games) he just needs to link play a little bit better for us.”

Miller has scored three goals this term and has featured in every minute of every league game, often as a lone striker.

McSheffrey continued: "Everything is not always going to be on his terms, running in behind and getting good chances and good crosses.

"We love him to bits and he’ll get all our encouragement but we can’t tiptoe around it.