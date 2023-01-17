Doncaster Rovers star steps up injury comeback ahead of return later this month

Doncaster Rovers’ club captain has been out for almost one month after suffering a back spasm in training on Christmas Day – the latest setback in an injury-interrupted campaign to date.

Rowe, 34, has been restricted to just 10 appearances this term.

He spent almost two months sidelined by a hamstring injury before making his long-awaited return against Walsall last month.

Doncaster Rovers hope to have Tommy Rowe back fit later this month.

Rowe immediately returned to the starting XI for that clash – playing on the left of a back three – and retained his place the following week against Newport.

The former Wolves and Bristol City man has been handed a starting spot whenever he has been available this season, underlining his importance to the team.

Rowe spent last week running on an anti-gravity treadmill, which can help speed up recovery by reducing stress on injuries and joints in the lower body, before returning to outdoor training on Monday.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield last week said he expected Rowe, who can play in defence or midfield, to be fit and available for selection by the end of January.

The same timescale was given for defender Joseph Olowu.

Ex-Arsenal youngster Olowu is another would-be starter, but has been restricted to just six appearances this season due to injuries.

He is one of 12 Rovers players whose contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.