Schofield hoped Doncaster’s club captain could be fit by the middle of this month after he suffered a back spasm in training on Christmas Day, which ruled him out of the busy festive period.

Rowe’s return from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of action since September lasted just two games before the 34-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, was hit by another setback.

Joseph Olowu is also expected to return at the end of the month after he damaged the area of his face where a plate was inserted following his cheekbone fracture at Rochdale.

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu.

Schofield said: "We are looking at the end of January for both, I feel.

"Tommy's issue with his back is still ongoing, so he needs to get that sorted in the next few weeks and Joe, the recurrence in the impact on his cheekbone means he has got to recover before he has (any) contact sport.”

Doncaster skipper Adam Clayton missed last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient owing to an ongoing glute issue.

He could return for Saturday’s trip to Crawley Town.

Schofield said: “Clayts was back on the pitch today (Wednesday).

"He was not involved with the group, but he was on the pitch doing some running and we will assess him over the next couple of days to see if he's available for selection.”

