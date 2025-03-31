Doncaster Rovers star and ex-Bradford City man relishing promotion six-pointer with Walsall

Jordan Gibson netted in Rovers' win over Carlisle last time out. Pic: Jon Gawthorpe.

Doncaster Rovers host Walsall on Tuesday night in an eagerly-anticipated League Two promotion tussle.

It pits fourth against first, with Rovers having the chance to move within two points of the table-topping Saddlers - with a game in hand to boot. Grant McCann's side have been in and around the automatic spots all season and last weekend saw them return to winning ways with a straightforward 3-0 success over strugglers Carlisle.

Jordan Gibson was the star of the show against his former employers, registering a goal and an assist. That win, combined with Walsall's continued stuttering run, teed it up nicely for Tuesday's clash in DN4.

"This is what we play football for. If you're in this position then you need to embrace it," Gibson said following Saturday's win over his old club.

"We've got quality in the team and that mentality to go and win games like this. We know what we need to do. We're in a good position and have big games coming up. I've been in this position before but I've also been at the wrong end as well and that's horrible so you have to thrive on this and embrace it.

"I've not seen anything like it since I've been in League Two. But we're in a good position and we just need to do our job. It's in our hands."

One downside following the weekend win was the revelation from McCann that key defender Joseph Olowu will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a thigh issue.

Gibson has sympathy for his colleague but has backed the squad to cope with the former Arsenal man's absence as they aim to clinch a top-three spot.

"It's a big blow," he added. "But you've seen (Richard) Woody and Ando (Tom Anderson) come in over the last couple of games so the quality of the squad is there for all to see. You need that to be promoted and the squad is there for a reason."

Tuesday night has all the makings for a pivotal night in the promotion race, given that third-placed Port Vale face second-placed Bradford City.