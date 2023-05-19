Doncaster Rovers sign youngsters from Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Burnley

Oliver Piekarski, Jaiden Campbell-Ryce and Kenneth Imariagbe have joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Burnely respectively to start their two-year scholarships.

Campbell-Ryce is the son of former Sheffield United, Barnsley and Rotherham winger Jamal and plays in the same position as his dad.

He had been with Forest for two years and

Doncaster Rovers' latest scholars. Photo: Doncaster Rovers

Piekarski is a full-back while Imariagbe is a striker who was involved with Rovers’ youth team towards the end of the 22/23 campaign.

Seven others – Jacob Bryant, Jacob Bacon, Kasper Williams, Kenzie Dillon, Sam Brown, Jamie Tomlinson and Charlie Thompson – have earnt scholarships after coming through Rovers’ Academy.

Doncaster’s Under-18s boss Frank Sinclair said: “For these lads it is their first ever full-time job that they are taking on and it's the next chapter of their footballing career.

"Our priority is to ensure that we give them all the best possible opportunity to earn a professional contract with the club while ensuring they successfully complete their college programme and other CPD (Continuous Professional Development) projects.”

The youngsters will join Jake Oram, Freddie Allen, Will Green, Will Flint, Justin Bennett, Harry Wood, Chris Pooley and Max Adamson who will start their second and final year of their apprenticeships from July 1.

Doncaster confirmed Jack Goodman has been offered a professional contract after scoring 21 goals for the Under-18s last season.

