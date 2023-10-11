News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers: Sheffield United loanee Louie Marsh breaks silence after sickening injury

Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh has promised to come back “better and stronger” after suffering a potentially serious injury on loan at Doncaster Rovers.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 10:25 BST
Forward Marsh was hospitalised after he landed awkwardly following an aerial duel in the first half of Doncaster’s 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat at Mansfield Town last night.

A Rovers spokesperson confirmed the 19-year-old had suffered a suspected broken arm, with the club’s boss Grant McCann admitting post-match: “It doesn't look great.”

Marsh, who left the pitch on an ambulance trolley following around ten minutes of treatment from physios and paramedics, posted on Instagram: “Thanks for the messages everyone.

Doncaster Rovers' Louie Marsh dribbles past Mansfield Town's Lewis Brunt.Doncaster Rovers' Louie Marsh dribbles past Mansfield Town's Lewis Brunt.
Doncaster Rovers' Louie Marsh dribbles past Mansfield Town's Lewis Brunt.
"I’ll be back better and stronger.”

Marsh has made seven appearances for Doncaster since his season-long loan move on transfer deadline day, scoring once.

He started brightly at Field Mill and almost assisted the opening goal with a wonder pass which wiped out several Mansfield players and found Jack Goodman unmarked in the box with under five minutes on the clock.

Moments later Marsh played another pinpoint pass to pick out Tommy Rowe, who fired just wide.

His injury at the end of the first half resulted in 10 minutes of injury time being added on by fourth official Will Finnie.

McCann said: “It’s not nice to see something like that on a football pitch.

"I know Louie had some of his family here at the game today, so hopefully they are with him and supporting him."

Marsh gave an acknowledgement to the home end as he was taken off the pitch.

McCann is expected to provide an update on his injury at his pre-Sutton press conference on Thursday afternoon.

