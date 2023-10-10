Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United loanee Marsh left the pitch on a stretcher and was taken to hospital after landing awkwardly following an innocuous aerial challenge in the first half.

Rovers also lost Bobby Faulkner to an ankle injury, with the defender leaving the One Call Stadium on crutches wearing a protective boot.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann was unable to provide much detail on teenager Marsh's injury but a club spokesperson confirmed he had suffered a suspected broken arm.

Louie Marsh is taken off on a stretcher.

McCann said: "We wish Louie well, it doesn't look great.

"It's not nice to see something like that on a football pitch. I know Louie had some of his family here at the game today, so hopefully they are with him and supporting him."

Marsh gave an acknowledgement to the home end as he was taken off the pitch following around ten minutes of treatment.

On Faulkner, who was also forced off in the first half, McCann added: "His ankle has swollen up quite big and he’s hobbling around.

"I am sure he will go for some sort of X-ray or scan to see what the problem is.

"We will have to see how Louie and Bobby are but it’s not looking good on both of them.”

Both injuries cast a shadow over an entertaining end-to-end clash which saw Rovers recover from two goals down and come within a whisker of pulling off an almighty comeback before conceding again late on.

Mansfield raced into a two-goal first-half lead thanks to James Gale’s double before substitutes Ben Close and Joe Ironside found the back of the net to level the scores.

Luke Molyneux and George Broadbent both saw efforts come back off the post as Doncaster sought to end the only remaining unbeaten record in English football’s top-four divisions.

But it was the Stags who took all three points after Ian Lawlor fumbled Callum Johnson’s late header and the ball trickled over the line.

McCann, who fielded a youthful starting XI after making eight changes from Saturday’s defeat at Stockport, said: “We played well. I was really pleased with what I saw, a lot of the play and the chances we created.

"We should probably have been two or three-nil up in the first five minutes with the chances we had.”

Striker Jack Goodman missed two golden opportunities inside the opening few minutes before Mansfield went ahead from the penalty spot.

McCann described referee Ruebyn Ricardo’s decision to award a spot kick following Broadbent’s foul on Gale as “really, really soft”.

He also revealed Lawlor had taken the blame for the winning goal in the dressing room after the match.

McCann, whose side slipped to their second straight loss in Nottinghamshire, said: “I am positive about tonight’s performance because there were a lot of really good performances.

"I’m really proud of the young boys.

"We wanted to make sure we had a bit of freshness going into Saturday’s game. Sharing the load a little bit was always in the plan.

"I’m disappointed to lose, as always. We just didn’t capitalise on our opportunities.”