Doncaster Rovers set for midweek run-out as Jamie Sterry timeline becomes clearer

Doncaster Rovers vice-captain Jamie Sterry is edging closer to a first team return, his manager Grant McCann has confirmed.

But a scheduled behind-closed-doors game this week will come too soon for the 29-year-old. Sterry has had rotten luck this season, suffering a nasty facial injury on the opening day of the campaign against Exeter City that left him needing surgery. It then required him to sport a face mask upon his eventually return but not long after coming back he suffered another blow, injuring his shoulder away at Luton in late September.

As he works his way back to full fitness, McCann has revealed when the staff plan to re-integrate the right-back.

"With Jamie we're possibly looking at the Bradford game (Vertu Trophy, November 11)," McCann told the Free Press following last Saturday's FA Cup win at Crewe.

Jamie Sterry. (Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com).

"Maybe he can get him 45 minutes in that one. We're already through in that competition so it's maybe a free hit for him to feature then."

Rovers have pencilled in a 'bounce' game this midweek against a fellow League One side. It is an exercise that McCann will use to give minutes to those on the fringes of his squad. Saturday's win saw a number of first team players miss out on the squad completely despite the FA Cup allowing teams to name a nine-strong substitutes bench. The most prominent of those to miss out in Cheshire was striker Brandon Hanlan, who has started just four games in all competitions since his summer arrival.

McCann added: “We’ll have a bounce game in the week for the lads that need some minutes. After that we start into Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday again so it’s important we keep everyone ready. That'll be brilliant because we've got a lot of games coming up especially with us now being in the second round of the FA Cup.

"That (second round tie) will be at the end of the month I believe so there'll possibly be seven games in November. So it's important to keep the players ready for when they're called upon. It'll be good for Brandon, Joe Sbarra and one or two others who need games. Tom Nixon has had five or six days training so the game will be helpful for him too.

"Charlie Crew is training really well and probably just needs an opportunity. The same with Ben Close and others. Quite a few others need a game really."

Rovers return to league action next Saturday, when South Yorkshire foes Barnsley visit the Eco-Power Stadium.