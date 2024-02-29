News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers sent supporter warning ahead of Walsall encounter

Doncaster Rovers will be travel to Walsall this weekend to face a team that has a real "connection" with its supporters.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
That's the belief of their head coach Mat Sadler, who made the admission after his side jumped into the play-off spots in League Two in midweek.

Walsall came from behind against AFC Wimbledon, with Emmanuel Adegboyega's late winner seeing the Saddlers leapfrog Gillingham into seventh.

Speaking after the game, Sadler talked up the impact of the home supporters at the Poundland Bescot Stadium - and will be looking for more of the same when Grant McCann's in-form Rovers visit on Saturday.

Walsall manager Mat Sadler. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Walsall manager Mat Sadler. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Walsall manager Mat Sadler. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“I thought the supporters were unbelievable, especially when we went 1-0 down," Sadler said.

"They were unbelievable all night but going behind, the response and the reaction they gave the players, I don’t think I have seen that in not only the last season but maybe in the last six or seven seasons since I have been part of it and since we have been back in League Two.

“I really felt that connection between the supporters and the players, everyone was together.

“As I have said from minute one, these are the games that we want to be sparking something, nights like tonight when everyone is together, the whole place is united and it was definitely one of those nights."

