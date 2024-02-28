Maxime Biamou's first words after Doncaster Rovers complete signing of free agent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Frenchman made the admission after Rovers confirmed the signing of the free agent, on what they describe as a "short-term contract".

Aged 33, Biamou previously represented Sutton United, Coventry City and Dundee United. However he has not played competitively since November 2021 owing to wretched luck with injuries.

Now, after a short trial with Rovers, he is itching to get started at DN4 and wants to aid their push up the table in the final few months of the campaign.

“It is a privilege for me to play for this good club,” Biamou told the official club website. "It’s a big challenge for me too because I have been out for a long time but I am happy to be back playing and for this club.

“I want to help the club to be in a good shape like they are at the moment. I want to play a good part in not just staying up but climbing the league.

“My individual goal is to play as much as possible, score some goals and feel good in my fitness, my body and enjoy my football.”

Rovers manager Grant McCann had allowed young forward Jack Goodman to depart earlier this week, on loan to Matlock, therefore freeing up a space for the signing of Biamou.

"Max has got really good experience," said McCann.

“He’s been with us for more than a week and he’s looked really good in training. He looks sharp, he looks strong. He’s physical. He can get a hold of the ball and I think he can be a good foil for us. We can help him get fitter. He’s not 100 per cent but we feel we can get him up to speed really quickly.

“Hopefully he has a real impact for us for the remainder of the season.”