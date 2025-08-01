Doncaster Rovers sanction temporary departure - defender heading to non-league club

Kasper Williams made his Rovers competitive debut last season.

Doncaster Rovers have sanctioned the temporary exit of Kasper Williams.

The centre-half, 18, is heading to Northern Premier League East Division outfit Bridlington Town for what Rovers say will be "at least the first few weeks of the season". The length of the loan is initially expected to last six weeks but there is scope for it to be extended.

Williams penned his first professional deal in the summer having made his debut last season in the EFL Trophy. He then spent time out on loan at Whitby Town where he posted a clutch of performances before returning to South Yorkshire for pre-season.

He has been talked up in the past by manager Grant McCann, who has previously said: "He's impressed every time he's trained and played with the first team. What we like about him is his calmness and his maturity, for his age."

He becomes the latest Rovers player to head out on loan. Bobby Faulkner is at League Two side Harrogate, Will Flint is spending the season at National League Gateshead and Sam Straughan-Brown is back at National League North side Peterborough Sports. It's likely that one of the club's two young goalkeepers - Jake Oram or Jacob Bryant - will be heading out for some game time too, whilst Kyle Hurst's future looks highly likely to be away from DN4 after McCann confirmed he is open to allowing the winger to depart.

Rovers begin the League One season at home to Exeter City on Saturday.