Winger Hurst has scored seven goals in his breakthrough campaign after joining from Birmingham City following a successful trial last summer.

The 21-year-old, who has made 36 appearances in all competitions this term, becomes the latest player to commit to Doncaster after captain Tom Anderson signed a new contract earlier this week.

He said: “I just want to continue the way I’m going, improving on a personal level. With the club, it’s about going as far as we can.

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst on the attack.

"I feel like we have the players and the staff to do it."

Hurst signed a two-year deal with Doncaster in July but has now committed to the club until the summer of 2025.

He added: “I see it as a reward. It’s a really nice feeling.

"I feel appreciated by the club, which is massive. I just want to keep working hard.”

The youngster’s seven goals make him Rovers’ second-highest scorer this term.

Hurst was scouted by Doncaster while playing for Birmingham’s under-21 side in a pre-season friendly against non-league outfit Hednesford Town in July.

He opened the scoring in that match with his then Blues teammate and ex-Rovers loanee Josh Andrews also finding the back of the net.

Gary McSheffrey, who brought Hurst to the club, predicted clubs higher up the football pyramid would soon be showing interest in him after an impressive start to his career at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Rovers’ current head coach Danny Schofield has now moved to tie down of the club’s most promising players after James Coppinger revealed several members of the squad had been courted by other teams during the January transfer window.

Schofield, whose side take on Stockport County this weekend, said: “Kyle is certainly a player that has a lot of potential. I think the future for him is very bright.

“Every time I speak to people in football - and I was at a game last night (Tuesday) - Kyle Hurst is the first name mentioned in regards to players.”

No fewer than 11 Doncaster players are out of contract this summer, including defender Joseph Olowu, who Schofield wants to tie down to a new deal.