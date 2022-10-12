The club, which introduced the policy last season, said its relaxation had coincided with ‘a fresh increase’ in incidents including the use of pyrotechnics, pitch invasions and attacks on fellow supporters.

The policy comes back into force immediately and means fans must now have a unique supporter ID to buy tickets, which need to be purchased in advance.

Doncaster Rovers fans invade the pitch following the their late equaliser against AFC Wimbledon.

No pay-on-the-gate option will be available.

A club statement said: “The policy was first instigated last season after an increase in disorder at away matches, which led to several arrests and banning orders for Rovers supporters.

"The switch to all-ticket resulted in a noticeable decrease in incidents.”

Following Doncaster’s match against Rochdale earlier this month, away supporters’ coaches were pelted with bricks, leaving a number of windows shattered.

